Eager Cape Town teachers need support to print workbooks for needy

Cape Town – Fifty-five local foundation phase teachers are going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that pupils have access to schooling during the national lockdown.

Faced with challenges of limited access to data and infrastructure, the teachers are continuing to teach more than 550 pupils and have appealed to the public to support a drive to print work books.

The founder of the Foundation Phase (FP) Support Group, Weziwe Buti, said the pupils supported were from areas including Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Westlake, Nyanga, Phillipi, Langa, Delft and Mfuleni, and many were cared for by their grandparents.

“We are trying our best to support learning at home by developing lessons and making videos of the lessons developed. The videos are then sent to the parents via WhatsApp.

"As much as this is a challenge for the majority of our parents, some of those who are lucky enough to afford data are able to retrieve the videos.