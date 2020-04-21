Eager Cape Town teachers need support to print workbooks for needy
Faced with challenges of limited access to data and infrastructure, the teachers are continuing to teach more than 550 pupils and have appealed to the public to support a drive to print work books.
The founder of the Foundation Phase (FP) Support Group, Weziwe Buti, said the pupils supported were from areas including Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Westlake, Nyanga, Phillipi, Langa, Delft and Mfuleni, and many were cared for by their grandparents.
“We are trying our best to support learning at home by developing lessons and making videos of the lessons developed. The videos are then sent to the parents via WhatsApp.
"As much as this is a challenge for the majority of our parents, some of those who are lucky enough to afford data are able to retrieve the videos.
“As a group we thought of developing a workbook for each pupil who we are supporting, and the workbook will cover a week’s work. Our focus will be: reading (Xhosa and first additional), writing and mathematics.
"The Teaching and Assessment Plan will guide us as to what type of activities will need to be included in this booklet,” Buti said.
With the lockdown being extended, the production of these booklets would be a big challenge, she added.
“We are also going to ask the assistance of our parents to distribute the booklets to other parents in their neighbourhoods.”
To assist the teachers, email: [email protected]
Cape Times