Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – JP Smith believes President Cyril Ramaphosa is "sentencing our communities to an utterly miserable festive season" with his decision to approve the release of almost 15 000 offenders on pardons and remissions to mark Reconciliation Day. The mayoral committee member for safety and security says the early release of prisoners has been a "major driving force" behind the gang violence in Cape Town.

"Whilst it is certainly important that we celebrate and honour this day, I believe there are ways we can do this that does not cause trauma to our communities," said the "deeply concerned" Smith.

"I strongly believe that the early release of prisoners over the last couple of years as a result of the overcrowding in prisons has driven much of the conflict on the Cape Flats and has contributed significantly to the gang murders that traumatise our communities.

"National government has failed to adequately invest in building prisons to accommodate the growing population of our country and this has caused the Western Cape and Cape Town in specific a great deal of trauma in relation to gang violence and the premature release of people onto our streets.