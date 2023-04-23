Earth Week celebrated with waste sculptures at Blue Route Mall

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town hosted a Sustainable Trendsetters “build-a-thon”, a competition to decide which school can create the best sculpture out of recyclable waste, at Blue Route Mall. The event kicked off over the weekend, where Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages showed their support with a pledge of R20 000 to the winning school on Saturday.

Each year during Earth Week, people are encouraged to renew their commitment to and efforts towards protecting and preserving natural resources and the environment. Redefine Properties, the managers of Blue Route Mall, and Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages hosted the competition, in which 12 different schools compete to create the best sculpture out of recycled materials. The aim for the competitors was to create sculptures depicting something each school team is passionate about.

External judges selected by Blue Route Mall will evaluate the structures and announce the winning school by the end of April. Grant Twigg, the mayoral committee member for urban waste management, attended the opening of the event on Saturday. “(The partners) must be commended for this effort to foster a more waste-conscious society. The City has also hosted a number of waste-to-art exhibitions over the years, in partnership with schools, as this is a very effective way to demonstrate that what we throw into landfills has value. It can even be turned into something really beautiful.