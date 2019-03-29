File photo: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has encouraged residents to be part of the switch to a more sustainable way of life as South Africa and the world recognises Earth Hour 2019 tomorrow between 8.30pm and 9.30pm. The City said on Friday it is committed to a carbon neutral future, "which is synonymous with creating a cleaner, more equitable, resource efficient, safer and more resilient city for all".

"To do this, we all need to switch on our efforts towards a more sustainable future. Climate change is happening. As part of our Earth Hour message, we are highlighting the need to take climate action now to protect our collective future," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change, Phindile Maxiti.

"We are encouraging our residents to switch off wasted energy, to switch off carbon emissions and to switch on clean energy for all. This is part of our efforts to join millions around the world to highlight the urgency for global climate action.

"Our efforts include trying to move away from the sole reliance on Eskom for our energy needs while at the same time attempting to become more resilient and sustainable through the use of cleaner energy, such as renewable and gas-fired resources.

"As a responsible local government who is increasingly becoming internationally recognised for our climate change action programmes, we must move toward more sustainable greener energy resources to meet our carbon neutral commitments."

For more information on the Earth Hour initiative visit http://www.wwf.org.za/?20542/Earth-Hour-The-Final-Countdown



