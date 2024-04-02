Easter blazes wreak havoc, suffering in settlements

Neighbours shouting for people to wake up assisted Indira Mtandeki in saving her belongings, but other Mfuleni residents, including a loved one, were not so lucky in a raging fire that claimed two lives over the Easter weekend.

Four devastating fires were reported in informal settlements, including in Langa and Du Noon, where 339 structures were destroyed, leaving 759 people displaced. According to City Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, more than 50 firefighters with a dozen firefighting vehicles responded to the fire in Covid Informal Settlement, Mfuleni, where 200 shacks were destroyed and about 410 people affected. The fire started early Sunday morning and was extinguished at 8.50am.

“An adult male and female sustained fatal burn wounds and were declared deceased by medics. One person sustained serious injuries and was treated and transported to hospital, while another person (adult male) was treated for a laceration to his arm. The cause of the fire is unknown pending an investigation by the SAPS,” said Carelse. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the bodies of a 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were recovered among the debris. He said an inquest case for further investigation was opened.

Resident Mtandeki said she was sleeping with her two children when she was woken up by people shouting outside. “I think the fire started just after 1am. It was still far from us when neighbours were shouting for us to wake up. With help from other people I was able to take out all my belongings including the furniture and then went to assist to try and put (out) the fire. The wind, lack of reblocking and many residents having gas stoves in their shacks can be attributed to the blaze spreading fast.

South Africa Cape Town 31-March-2024 - Fire in Mfuleni over 1000 people are displaced, three people reported missing and two died. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers “I think the fire started just after 1am. It was still far from us when neighbours were shouting for us to wake up. With help from other people I was able to take out all my belongings including the furniture and then went to assist to try and put (out) the fire. The wind, lack of reblocking and many residents having gas stoves in their shacks can be attributed to the blaze spreading fast. “My cousin and family were unfortunately among the residents who lost everything. Gift of the Givers and other organisations have been assisting with food and mattress. The councillor has also been working to ensure all affected people are accommodated and the area is being cleared of debris so that people can rebuild. It was a traumatic long weekend for us,” Mtandeki said. Separate fires were reported in Langa, one destroyed 36 shacks affecting 123 people and the second gutted 32 shacks with 68 residents displaced.

In ZweZwe, Dunoon 158 persons were affected and 71 shacks destroyed in a fire. Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: “Gift of the Givers and Islamic Relief is providing humanitarian assistance over the next five days. This support will include hot meals, food parcels, mattresses, clothing and hygiene packs to those affected. Various City departments including electricity, solid waste and water and sanitation are assisting with clearing fire debris and attending to damaged or compromised infrastructure. “The Informal Settlements Management Department and the National Human Settlements Department are actively engaging the affected communities to discuss plans for rebuilding.”