Eastern Cape courts hand down harsh sentences for rapists

A young man who raped his disabled grandmother and another who raped then strangled a woman to death after his advances were rejected, will serve lengthy imprisonment sentences. The Eastern Cape High Court sitting in East London sentenced a 24-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to raping his now-deceased maternal grandmother, aged 76, in December 2022.

The grandmother suffered from advanced Alzheimer's dementia, rendering her mentally incapacitated and physically frail. She resided with her daughter –the convicted rapist’s mother – and another younger grandson at Emigeni Informal Settlement, Ducats South in East London. According to NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, the man arrived at the home in the afternoon and found his grandmother alone in his mother’s shack where he assaulted her.

“The assault on the granny was interrupted when Nogwanya's younger brother barged into the shack upon hearing their grandmother's cries. He alerted an adult, and together they returned to the shack. Nogwanya, still naked, falsely claimed he was about to bathe, then pushed them away and fled, clad only in a towel. The matter was reported to the police, and the complainant was medically examined. A laceration was noted consistent with sexual assault. She was further assessed by a clinical psychologist who concluded that she was both mentally and physically disabled and, therefore, rendered extremely vulnerable,” said Tyali. In his plea explanation, Nogwanya admitted to having smoked drugs with friends before returning home under the influence when he found his grandmother lying in bed and assaulted her.

He expressed remorse and added that he was severely assaulted by community members who had gathered at the house following the incident. “The court faced a complex situation, with the accused's mother and other family members torn between loyalty and justice. “They blamed the mother of the perpetrator for her son's arrest, citing the complainant's passing in May 2023 as a reason for the case to be dropped. The defence also requested a withdrawal, and the younger brother described him as a responsible and financially supportive sibling,” said Tyali.

The court found that the actions of the accused demanded accountability and a fitting sentence was necessary to uphold justice and protect vulnerable individuals. Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape High Court in Ntabankulu sentenced 50-year-old Lichaba Tlali to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years for the rape of Hilda Ramoupo in whose lifeless body was discovered in mealie fields after a night out. On a night in May 2024, Ramoupo, 50, left a local tavern in Bethel Village, Maluti and while walking through the mealie fields, Tlali made sexual advances towards her.

When Ramoupo declined his advances, Tlali overpowered, raped and killed her. Tyali said a police investigation led to the arrest of Tlali whose clothes and shoes were found with Ramoupo’s DNA. “Tlali subsequently confessed to the police. He admitted that he strangled her to death after she told him she would open a case against him,” he said.