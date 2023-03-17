Eastern Cape police hunt for woman’s kidnappers

Cape Town - Eastern Cape police are searching for a biokineticist who was kidnapped outside a medical facility in Gqeberha, Newton Park. The incident happened at around 8am on Thursday.

Riana Pretorius was allegedly taken by men and forced into a vehicle, believed to be a white Toyota Corolla. News of the kidnapping spread on social media on Thursday. Numerous requests were made to the public to be on the look-out. Hawks spokesperson, Yolisa Mgolodela, said that detectives were at work trying to locate the missing woman.

“Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance. At the moment she is still missing and detectives are hard at work searching for her. “A vehicle that was used in the kidnapping has been recovered. A man was found inside of the vehicle with a firearm,” she said. Her picture has since been shared widely on social media. One social media user commented: “Let's all just take a minute to pray for the safety of Riana. Dear Lord, please intervene and keep her safe.”