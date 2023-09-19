Eastern Cape teacher arrested for attempted murder of learner

An Eastern Cape teacher has been arrested for the attempted murder of a teenager after allegedly forcing the boy to jump into a veld fire. According to the provincial education department, initial reports indicate that the teacher and learner had a dispute about stolen chickens. The educator allegedly made the fire and instructed the teen to jump into it as “punishment”.

The victim suffered severe burns. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Majola Nkohli confirmed the arrest. “Police can confirm the arrest of a 59-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of a 17 year old in Glen Grey.

“It is alleged that on Saturday, September 9, at about 8pm, a teenager was walking on his way home in Nkonkobe Locality Zingqutu A/A, when the suspect doused him with petrol. It is further said that the suspect took out a firearm and forced a teenager to jump into a veld fire. The teenager eventually jumped into the fire, and he sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital,” he said. Nkohli said the motive for the attack is unknown at this stage. “A preliminary investigation led to the arrest of a man, who is due to appear in the Lady Frere Magistrate’s Court on charges of attempted murder,” he said.

Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade said they had also launched an investigation. “The department is investigating the matter and has also sent a team to provide support to the family while the police are looking into the case. “This matter will be investigated utilising the provisions of the Code of Conduct of Educators as enshrined in the Employment of Educators Act, and the SACE Code of Professional of Ethics.