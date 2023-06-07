EC principal, teacher suspended over ‘sexual misconduct’

Cape Town - The Eastern Cape Education Department has suspended the principal along with a teacher at Bonkolo Senior Secondary School in Idutywa following allegations of sexual abuse. The department said the move followed several reports of inappropriate relations between learners and teachers at the school.

It is also alleged that learners fall pregnant and are asked to abort to conceal evidence of sexual abuse and/or statutory rape. Spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department had to act quickly so that no one was “intimidated or manipulated” pending the investigations. “This is the result of the programmes that we are running in schools, and we are getting the desired results. We need to have a stern hand and teach the children that nobody has the right to sexually abuse them.

“Young girls have it hard at schools and as the department, we are taking a stern stance in dealing with and rooting out such evil. These are leaders of tomorrow and need to be protected. “I want to say this and put it out there that anyone who has information about such evil acts in our schools, must be reported and we will take on the fight to clean our house as the department. “The children are currently provided with the necessary support that they need.

“It’s of the utmost importance that we demonstrate to these children that the department is not neglecting them, and we take these allegations very seriously. “Those who are found guilty will never teach again. That’s a promise that the department wants to make. Their teaching licences will be revoked because they are not teachers but sexual predators,” he said. Children’s rights group Khula EC said they were in contact with the parents about opening a case with police.

Khula EC director Petros Majola said: “I went there to listen to the learners and parents. “This shouldn’t deteriorate the learning environment. “I was surprised to find that no cases had been opened with the police.

“I am however glad that the department has moved swiftly in responding to these allegations. We welcome this decision and ask the people to remain, allowing the law to take course. “The school is one of the leading ones in learner pregnancy in the province,” he said.