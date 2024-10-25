ECD centre official, 66, held over rape of a child, 4

The provincial Department of Social Development (DSD) is investigating allegations that a four-year-old child was sexually assaulted by an official at an early childhood development (ECD) centre in Mfuleni. According to police spokesperson Wesley Twigg, a 66-year-old man was arrested on a charge of rape last week.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the accused appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Tuesday, and the case postponed to October 29 for a formal bail application. “The State will oppose his bail application,” Ntabazalila said. According to information, the family reported the alleged incident to police after taking the child for medical assessments.

DSD spokesperson Monique Mortlock-Malgas said: “The Western Cape Department of Social Development is investigating the allegations of assault of a child, and will render psychosocial support to the victim and their family as needed.” Mfuleni Community Policing Forum (CPF) deputy chairperson France Mashaba said children should be protected at all times. “We request that the court provide justice to that innocent child. We urge the relevant department to intervene and provide counselling for the child and the family,” Mashaba said.

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said the allegations underscored the urgent need for systemic reforms to enhance the safety and protection of children in early childhood education settings. “Child sexual abuse is a grievous violation of human rights and a form of gender-based violence (GBV) that poses a significant threat to the well-being of our children. Stringent background checks must be conducted for all individuals working in childcare settings to prevent those with histories of abuse from having access to children. “We also urge mandatory child protection training for all staff at early childhood development centres,” said Monakali.