Jenny Kenyon-Wimbush, 5, aims to collect 200 000kg of plastic by the end of next month to keep it from going into the sea and harming turtles and penguins. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – What started as a visit to the Two Oceans Aquarium turned into a commitment to protect turtles and penguins from plastic waste for 5-year-old Jenny Kenyon-Wimbush. After hearing about the harmful effect that plastic has on marine life, Jenny decided to start collecting plastic to make a difference to the environment.

With the help of her parents, she has collected about 160 cubic metres (160 000kg) of plastic, and aims to collect 200 cubic metres (200 000kg) before her birthday at the end of May.

Her mother, Katherine Kenyon, said they were a nature-loving family and were proud of Jenny’s mission.

“When we get about 12 cubic metres we take it to Owl Rescue; at the moment we have about three cubic metres in our garden. I am not sure if we will meet the goal in the next five weeks, but it all depends on people coming with stuff.”

She said Jenny was inspired by her older brother Matthew, 12, who collected clothes and toys for less fortunate children.

“I am very proud of them and what they are learning. As Jenny is only 5, it’s hard to tell if she has fully embraced it, but when I ask her if she wants to stop she just says to me ‘no mommy, we have to save the animals’.

"So it is something she definitely enjoys doing and she understands that plastic is bad for the turtles and penguins.”

Kenyon said that after the visit to the aquarium her daughter had started refusing to use plastic.

“At her birthday last year, she said she didn’t want any balloons because she had learned that they are bad for the environment.”

The plastic Jenny sends to the Owl Rescue Centre gets processed and converted into Owl and Bat boxes, as well as hives for migrating bees.

It takes about 22 cubic metres of plastic to make one owl box.

The aquarium hosted a beach clean-up, called Trash Bash, with the aim of collecting scientific data about the 12 most prevalent plastic litter items found in the ocean, how they are distributed and the rate at which the debris collects.

The same 1km stretch of beach was cleaned up four times during the year.

Sweet wrappers, lollipop sticks and earbuds were the top three pollution items found, with bottle lids and straws also making it into the top five.

At the end of 2017, the Aquarium opened a Turtle Exhibit, which highlights turtle rehabilitation and release work as well as the threat of plastic pollution to turtles.

To support Jenny’s cause by collecting plastic, contact her mother at 078 308 4755 or visit their Facebook page: Jenny’s Journey: Helping Our Turtles And Penguins.

Cape Times