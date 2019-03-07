EcoWeek, which kicked off on Monday and runs until Saturday, is a collaborative initiative between Golden Key Stellenbosch, the UN Association of SA Stellenbosch, EcoMaties, Academics for Development and MatiesPAW. Screengrab: Facebook

Cape Town – Stellenbosch University students will run a huge recycling programme as part of EcoWeek - a week-long campaign aimed at promoting awareness of sustainable practices. EcoWeek, which kicked off on Monday and runs until Saturday, is a collaborative initiative between Golden Key Stellenbosch, the UN Association of SA Stellenbosch, EcoMaties, Academics for Development and MatiesPAW.

Projects are shared on their various social media platforms.

EcoMaties’ opening function served as the launch event and included a panel discussion with Misha Teasdale from tree-planting initiative Greenpop.

The main event, running throughout the week, is a Recycling Collection Challenge. All residences and private student organisations (PSOs) have been invited to participate.

Golden Key service director Jannu Nieman said: “All residences and PSOs have been invited to participate by collecting as much recyclable materials such as paper, glass, cardboard, etc as possible and by showing the collection progress on our social media platforms by adding #EcoWeek, followed by the hashtags for all the relevant societies, residences or PSOs.”

There is a prize for the residence, society or PSO that collects the most recycling, said Nieman.

Various other events will be hosted throughout the week, including a clean-up at Strand Beach on March 9 from 11am to 2pm.

“During the week, our social media platforms will be releasing tips on how to be eco-friendly, run polls on some of the bigger issues regarding our environment and, of course, post photos of our events,” Nieman said.

“With this collaboration, we hope to inspire a more sustainable lifestyle among our fellow students - to show them the benefits and possibilities of living an environmentally friendly life and shine a light on those who make such a lifestyle possible,” he said.

