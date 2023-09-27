Education bodies concerned with certain provisions in Bela Bill

While Equal Education and the Equal Education Law Centre welcomed improvements to the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill, they expressed concern about what they said would be the criminalisation of parents and caregivers. This is after the Portfolio Committee for Basic Education this week adopted the final bill and referred it to Parliament for consideration.

Equal Education and the Equal Education Law Centre said they made joint written and oral submissions to Parliament on the bill, raising concerns, and suggested amendments regarding particular provisions, some of which have now been included in the final version of the bill. “We welcome the removal of ‘intergovernmental committees’ provision. We remain concerned regarding documents ‘required’ for school admission and the criminalisation of parents/caregivers for submitting false or misleading information. The criminalisation of parents/caregivers who prevent their children from attending school remains. “We welcome the removal of the provision allowing the limited sale of alcohol at school functions and we also welcome that, despite much opposition, the Department of Basic Education protected provisions clarifying the powers of SGBs (school governing bodies).”