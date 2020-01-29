Education department to implement new pupil assessment plan









File picture: Michael Walker/ African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town – Nearly five years after the cancellation of the controversial Annual National Assessments (ANAs), the Basic Education Department has implemented a new form of assessment - the National Assessment Framework (NSF) - which the minister will announce at the “right time”. The ANAs, which are standardised national assessments for languages and mathematics in the intermediate phase as well as in literacy and numeracy for the foundation phase, were scrapped in 2015 following a boycott by the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) and a refusal to allow their members to invigilate the assessments. Despite this, the Western Cape went ahead with ANAs. Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the disagreement between the union and the department resulted from the demand for an immediate end to the ANAs, which were already budgeted for. “The unions at various times engaged with the department and agreed to disagree. The point of disagreement was that the unions wanted an immediate end to the ANA but the department needed the ANA to continue because it had been budgeted for and plans were in place. As a result, some schools write and others don’t,” he said.

Mhlanga said that plans for the NSF were under way and would be announced by Minister Angie Motshekga.

“The unions and the department agreed to form a task team that would lead the development of a new form of assessment. The new form of assessment was agreed to by all the parties involved. All we need to do now is to test it and see what happens.”

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said hers was the only provincial education department to conduct its own systemic testing in mathematics and language.

“These subjects develop fundamental skills that unlock learning potential across all other subjects. The great value of these tests is that they highlight problem areas before it is too late to address them.

“I hope that the national Department of Basic Education will succeed in implementing similar tests nationally soon, so that other provinces can also reap the benefits of such measurement,” Schäfer said.

Sadtu deputy secretary-general, Nkosana Dolopi said the union opposed ANAs as it focused on measurement and not development.

He said the assessments provided little information that could be used “to intervene to change the learning environment for better learning achievement”.

“The unions also objected to the use of ANAs because it generated a number of other common tests at provincial, district and circuit levels. Some of these common assessment tasks still continue today. The unions requested the department to establish a testing protocol based on current assessment policy (National Policy on Assessment),” said Dolopi.

He added that the ANAs did not provide the nuanced data needed to strengthen organisational capacity to produce quality teaching and learning.

