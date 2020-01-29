The ANAs, which are standardised national assessments for languages and mathematics in the intermediate phase as well as in literacy and numeracy for the foundation phase, were scrapped in 2015 following a boycott by the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) and a refusal to allow their members to invigilate the assessments.
Despite this, the Western Cape went ahead with ANAs.
Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the disagreement between the union and the department resulted from the demand for an immediate end to the ANAs, which were already budgeted for.
“The unions at various times engaged with the department and agreed to disagree. The point of disagreement was that the unions wanted an immediate end to the ANA but the department needed the ANA to continue because it had been budgeted for and plans were in place. As a result, some schools write and others don’t,” he said.