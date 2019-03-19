A group of about 14 Education students majoring in Xhosa at Stellenbosch University volunteered to teach Xhosa during the Woordfees last week. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Stellenbosch University students participating in the #Amagama project at the Woordfees this year were pleasantly surprised by people’s willingness to learn Xhosa. Amagama means “vocabulary” and the project, now in its second year, aims to cross language and cultural barriers by teaching festival-goers basic Xhosa words and sentences.

The group of about 14 Education students majoring in Xhosa volunteered to do duty at various venues during the Woordfees last week.

They believe that the country's diversity should be celebrated.

“Teaching Xhosa to anyone who showed an interest during the festival was an opportunity to get a feel of what an inclusive classroom would require of me as a teacher.

“Breaking language barriers has a massive impact on how people relate to each other,” said Anathi Sokweba.

“I could not believe how many white people were interested in learning Xhosa. Seeing people participate in the project gave me hope for a better future,” he said.

Marie-Louise Hellstrom, who is passionate about, Xhosa, said: “It was wonderful to see people’s faces light up when they recognised a word and could finally put meaning to it.

“There is nothing as rewarding as seeing a person learn.”

Believing that speaking to someone in their mother tongue is the ultimate form of respect, Carly Beavon said he found that younger people were more eager to learn the language and that many of the older festival-goers were intimidated by the clicks.

“However, I had a wonderful experience with an older lady who would come every day to learn the words and to practise the words from the previous day.

“She explained that she enjoyed speaking to her gardener in his home language and wanted to know more so that they could have more meaningful conversations,” said Beavon.

For Roland van Vuuren, Xhosa is a fun language with a rich culture behind it.

“I had a great time teaching people from all walks of life how to speak Xhosa.

“There was a fantastic response and we got a lot of attention. One of the highlights of the project was when a young couple who had adopted a Xhosa child wanted to learn more about Xhosa and the Xhosa culture so that they could teach their child about its heritage.”

Cape Times