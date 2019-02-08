Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – International Public Art Festival (IPAF) 2019 organisers have created an educational art tour to encourage visitors to experience art on a deeper level. BAZ-ART, an NGO that runs the festival, has brought together an eclectic mix of local and international street artists who will provide a dynamic live art experience on the streets of Salt River.

The festival, which runs from tomorrow until February 17, features some of South Africa’s most impactful street artists alongside artists from Spain, France, Mexico and the US.

Themed “Generation Next, Educate, Collaborate and Empower”, the event is in its third year with 20 artists creating artworks on walls and in public spaces in Salt River for the community and visitors to enjoy.

BAZ-ART believes strongly that educating present and future generations, promoting dialogue and collaboration and empowering individuals and communities through public art can help promote positive change and attitudes.

IPAF’s street tours are seen as an opportunity to harness the social benefits of street art by creating not only employment opportunities for the local community but also to promote the positive aspects of street art and graffiti.

The tour starts at Beth Uriel’s Me’Kasi Coffee shop on Victoria Road and takes about two hours.

An audio tour, available through VoiceMap, can also be downloaded for R50 and is an alternative for those who want explore at their own pace at a more affordable price.

Salt River locals Nadia Agherdine and Anthea Brock, have been trained to conduct tours and provide insight on the participating artists and the artworks, and for information about the history of graffiti and the festival.

They have qualified as official Western Cape tour guides.

There will also be workshops, where members of the public will be able to see local and international artists in action as they produce their works.

For more information on IPAF 2019 and guided tour bookings visit www.ipafest.co.za

Cape Times