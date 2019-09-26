Eerste River activist, 17, helps submit legal complaint to UN on climate change







Ayakha Melithafa Photo: Supplied Cape Town – Eerste River climate activist Ayakha Melithafa, 17, Swedish protester Greta Thunberg, 16, and 14 other youths have submitted a legal complaint about climate change to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child. They alleged that the countries’ failure to tackle the climate crisis violates child rights and they have urged the UN committee to order member states to take action to protect children from the devastating impacts of climate change. This followed Greta’s emotional address at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York on Monday, where she told world leaders: “You have come to us young people for hope. "How dare you? You have stolen my childhood with empty words. Yet, I’m one of the lucky ones. We will not let you get away with this. And if you choose to fail us I say we will never forgive you.” Ayakha, Greta and the other child petitioners are aged between 8 and 17.

In a statement, Ayakha said: “People who are older aren’t paying as much attention because they will not be as affected. “They don’t take us children seriously, but we want to show them we are serious.”

Ayakha is in Grade 11 at the Centre of Science and Technology in Khayelitsha. She is a recruitment officer and spokesperson for the African Climate Alliance, a youth-led climate advocacy group that organised an estimated 2000-person climate protest in Cape Town on Friday, with more than four million protesters across the world.

At the protest, she was interviewed by the New York Times and called for an immediate moratorium on the extraction of coal, oil and gas in South Africa. She is also a graduate of Project 90 by 2030’s YouLead Initiative.

“We’d like to see Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor taking a bold plan to New York, committing South Africa to reducing air pollution and investing in jobs in renewable energy. Sticking with coal is strangling our economy as well as choking us,” she said.

Pandor is at the summit, although South Africa was removed from the list of speakers after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he would not attend.

The child petition cites the Cape Town 2017/18 drought, stating: “Climate change has already made the one in 100-year drought that contributed to the Cape Town water crisis three times more likely.

"Another drought in southern Africa in late 2018 hit just after the maize planting season, causing a severe food crisis for 10.8 million people.”

After more than four million people went on strike across the world to demand transformative climate action, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, who convened the summit, said “the climate emergency is a race we are losing”.

US President Donald Trump appeared briefly at the summit while German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke.

Cape Times