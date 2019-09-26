They alleged that the countries’ failure to tackle the climate crisis violates child rights and they have urged the UN committee to order member states to take action to protect children from the devastating impacts of climate change.
This followed Greta’s emotional address at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York on Monday, where she told world leaders: “You have come to us young people for hope.
"How dare you? You have stolen my childhood with empty words. Yet, I’m one of the lucky ones. We will not let you get away with this. And if you choose to fail us I say we will never forgive you.”
Ayakha, Greta and the other child petitioners are aged between 8 and 17.