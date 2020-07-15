Eerste River, Faure, Croydon, Macassar and surrounding areas without water for days

Cape Town – Eerste River, Faure, Croydon, Macassar and surrounding areas have been without water for days due to infrastructure damage.

The City’s water and sanitation department had to shut down the bulk water main from Steenbras as a result of damage on Saturday. Water was rerouted from another source to affected areas. An investigation was under way to determine the cause of the damage, the City said.

Eerste River resident Siyabulela Titi said: “Now we have to deal with this, on top of load shedding. We don’t even know when the water will be back and no one is saying anything to us.”

Titi said some neighbours had to place buckets outside to collect rainwater for sanitation and consumption purposes.

Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said the repairs were taking much longer than usual as additional planning was required to address technical considerations relating to depressurising the bulk water main to safely allow for repairs.