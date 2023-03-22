Eerste River 'hitmen' arrested on attempted murder counts

Cape Town – Two alleged hitmen, aged 18 and 22 years, affiliated to the notorious Terrible Josters gang in Eerste River, have been arrested for attempted murder and were expected to make their first court appearance today (on Wednesday). Western Cape police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, said: "A duo, suspected to be hitmen affiliated to the notorious Terrible Josters gang in Eerste River, are scheduled to appear in the local magistrate’s court (Wednesday) in connection with an attempted murder that was perpetrated in Kleinvlei earlier this month, as well as for the illegal possession of the suspected weapon used in the attack, a Vector 9mm semi-automatic pistol.”

Pojie said that officers had conducted tracing operations in the area on Monday and information led to a residence in Heather Park, where officers first arrested a 22-year-old suspect. They then proceeded with the search for the second suspect, an 18-year-old, who was traced and arrested at a residence in the same area. Further investigation about the weapon used in the attempted murder led to the discovery of the 9mm semi-automatic Vector pistol and magazine abandoned in an open field near La Provence Street in Heatherlands.

"The firearm which serial number was obliterated, was confiscated and handed in as an exhibit. It will be sent for ballistics tests," Pojie said. Meanwhile, Pojie added that police officers doing vehicle check points along the N7 and Koeberg Road in Milnerton at the weekend also arrested two suspects for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition in two separate incidents. “Both their vehicles were searched when members found a black revolver with four .38 rounds and a 9mm pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition, respectively,” said provincial police.