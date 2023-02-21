Eerste River residents hit by recurring cable faults

Eskom said they were working “tirelessly” to fix the outage issue as soon as possible, and requested customers to be “patient while work is being done to restore supply”.

Cape Town - Multiple cable faults have caused a spate of power outages in Eerste River since Friday.

In a statement, Eskom said: “Customers in Silwood Heights and Bobs Way, Eerste River, were without electricity supply due to multiple cable faults that occurred on Friday, February 17. Supply was restored Sunday evening until the electricity supply was again interrupted at 10am on Monday when the two units at Pacific substation failed, which has resulted in extensive damages to the Pacific network.”

Eskom further blamed the weather on Monday for further hindering repairs.

“Our technicians are working tirelessly to restore supply to our customers.