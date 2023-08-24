Eerste River Women’s Choir sets sights on world stage

A women’s choir from Eerste River has set their sights on competing on the world stage. The Treble Clefs choir, which started showcasing their talents in 2019 at community and church events, has appealed to the public to help make their dream to compete internationally a reality.

Choir director, Elaine Johnson, said while the choir made it through a rough patch during the Covid19 pandemic, they are ready to take the world by storm and have since performed at a number of events. “Covid was a very trying time for all and the choir was in its infancy stage at the time. Since then, we have been delighted to participate at a number of events. We have done a number of choral appearances this year, including being invited to the Choral Celebration Network. We performed at the Cape Town City Hall, the annual Suidoosterfees at the Artscape Theatre where we achieved the second place in the open category. “We also have a number of appearances and performances lined up for the rest of the year, leading up to the World Choir Games which will take place in Auckland, New Zealand, next year July. We are very excited about this and would love nothing more than to showcase what talents we have in South Africa,” said Johnson.

The 15 choir members are rallying to raise the funds to make this choral dream a reality – each having to pay R60 000 before they are expected to participate in the competition from July 10 to 20, next year. Treble Clefs have showcased their choral talents at a number of events. “We are hosting fundraisers – one of which is taking place this weekend – to work diligently towards getting funds so we can participate. This choir has become a safe haven for women and our connections during the past few years has brought us to where we are now.

“The ages in the group cut across all generations, from as young as 20 to 59 years old. Our musical offerings and repertoire are very versatile and we offer a bit of everything. “We look forward to later this year (for) our Christmas choral event together with the Navy band in collaboration with Trevor Links. We really need all the support we can get to put ourselves out there and participate on the world stage,” said Johnson. The choir will host a fundraiser in the form of a Women’s Breakfast this weekend.