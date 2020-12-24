EFF calls for arrest of farmer after worker is attacked by dog

Cape Town - The EFF has called for the arrest of a Worcester farmer whom they alleged set his dog on a farm worker, leaving the 61-year-old woman severely bitten and bruised. Police said they were investigating a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. “The mentioned case number is an assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm registered at Worcester police for investigation. No arrest has been made as yet. Investigations continue,” police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said. The EFF in the Western Cape said they believed the incident was a reflection of how people were being treated on farms. “As the EFF Western Cape we are of the view that this inhumane treatment of farm workers by white farmers is a microcosm and a reflection of what the majority of farm workers experience on farms,” the party said in a statement.

“She is one of five victims of this barbaric act. It is deeply troubling that a farmer would set his dog on a defenceless woman and watch her while the dog tears her muscles apart. One cannot begin to imagine the pain and trauma that the victim of this horrendous act must have undergone while her perpetrator watched her cry for help,” the EFF said.

Roos Wentzel, the victim, was still recovering her daughter, Landi Heyns, said.

“My mom is still very traumatised and in a lot of pain. This was not the first time the dog bit her and after it bit her the farmer beat my son. She can’t even work at the moment because her arm is still in a brace, so now I have to provide for two households,” the crèche teacher said.

The EFF said they would approach the South African Human Rights Commission and help the family put in legal claims for compensation.

The farm owner, Thuys Serfontein, denied inciting the dog to bite Wentzel.

“I deny that the dog was incited and that any person was beaten with a sjambok. I am aware of an incident that took place. The woman was unlawfully on my land. I reported the matter to SAPS and obtained a case number. No person on the farm works or has worked for me. They live illegally on the farm,” he said.

