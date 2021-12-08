EFF calls for Hessequa municipality to reverse its decision to appoint Thys Giliomee as its municipal manager

CAPE TOWN - The EFF in the Western Cape has called for the Hessequa municipality to reverse its decision to appoint sexual harassment accused Thys Giliomee as its municipal manager. Giliomee was accused of sexually assaulting a junior employee during his tenure as municipal manager at the Mossel Bay municipality.

He was placed on special, full-paid leave in April pending an investigation into alleged misconduct in the form of sexual harassment. His contract was later terminated before he could face a disciplinary hearing. Giliomee takes up office in the Hessequa municipality on January 1 next month.

Western Cape EFF chairperson Melikhaya Xego said it was “extremely disingenuous of the DA to claim to be running a clean government when they continue to use state resources to protect sexual predators”. “This pending appointment of Giliomee is a slap in the face of the victim and many other women across the province who continue to suffer in the hands of men. To us this is a clear indication that the DA led municipality would do anything to protect white supremacy, interest and misogyny even if it means undermining the collective pain of women who are victims of sexual harassment.” “It has become the DA’s modus operandi to disregard the trauma that victims of sexual harassment go through when their bodies are violated by men who continue to get preferential treatment in this accursed racist formation. The fact of this matter is reflected through their protection of people who have been implicated in sexual misconduct in one way or another,” Xego said.

DA mayor of Hessequa municipality Grant Riddles said: “Hessequa is still waiting for comments from Department of Local Government, as prescribed in legislation, on the process and procedures that was followed with the filling of the vacancy, and will comment after the feedback is received.” Freedom Front Plus member, Alexander Panzek called for all applicants on the position to be disclosed. “All applicants must be disclosed by Hessequa Municipality, and if there were applicants especially of colour with no previous suspension or sexual allegations hanging over them, these applicants deserve a fair chance too,” Panzek said.