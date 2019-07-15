File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – EFF member and Ward 90 chairperson Xolani Jack became the party’s latest prominent community leader to be murdered in Khayelitsha. His body - reportedly riddled with 14 bullets - was found in his Bongweni flat yesterday.

Fellow party member Khuliswa Nondala was shot dead in Khayelitsha earlier this year.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said an unknown man wearing black clothes had stormed Jack’s flat before firing shots. Rwexana said a case of murder was being investigated. No one had yet been arrested.

EFF Western Cape secretary Banzi Dambuza said they did not want to speculate on the motive for the shooting while the matter was under investigation, but Jack had been at the forefront of addressing the land issue.

“I received a call at about 5am that Jack was murdered on Saturday night and I rushed to the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry to the burglar bars. Only the door, which had a broken handle, proved forced entry.

“His body, riddled by bullets, was on the floor next to the bed. The white vest he had been wearing was soaking red in blood. We are still trying to find out who made the gruesome discovery first, and how they did, because a neighbour we spoke to didn’t hear gunshots,” said Dambuza.

He described Jack’s death as a huge loss for the party. “Fighter Jack was brave and a strong person who was always at the front line in protests, fighting for what he believed in. Jack served as a staff member in the party’s provincial office.

“This is a very sad day for us and we call on police to not let this be another cold case. Earlier this year we lost fighter Nondala, and in 2017 an administration staff member.

"We are still waiting for the perpetrators to be brought to book. Prominent business owners, activists and innocent people are dying and we need the government to act fast.”