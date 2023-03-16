EFF MP slams racist tweet of Greenpoint carwash owners

Cape Town – EFF MP, Nazier Paulsen, said he didn’t believe a Cape Town business’s response that their Twitter account was hacked, after it was called out for telling people “to go back to the Eastern Cape”. Ryan’s Car Wash in Greenpoint deleted their Twitter handle and said their account was hacked after they caused a stir on social media when they tweeted “No problem as long as you all go back to the Eastern Cape”.

The tweet was in response to a tweet by Paulsen, in which he posted a picture of a clean-up operation by the EFF, with the caption: “Come 2024 we’ll get rid of the trash governing the Western Cape… if we don’t force them to get back on their boats and sail away before then. The @Our_DA should be chased away from every black township.” Paulsen said that their tweet was a “common sentiment that is shared by racists in the Western Cape”. “That is something that ignorant people say. During apartheid, black people were relocated to the rural areas like the EC from the WC.

“Till this day, the people calling for African people to go to EC are racist people. The WC is the most racist province, apartheid is still alive in the province and that just proves the sentiment held by the racists. “If we want to build an equal South Africa, people should be allowed to live wherever they want and that is how we build South Africa,” Paulsen said. Ryan’s Car Wash said that their Twitter account had been hacked.