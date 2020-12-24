EFF resolute after high court victory over Brackenfell school

Cape Town - The EFF has vowed to hold Education MEC Debbie Schäfer and Brackenfell High School accountable following the party’s victory in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday. Judge Siraj Desai on Wednesday dismissed Brackenfell High School Governing Body’s interdict application to prevent the EFF and supporters from protesting outside or near the school. This followed protests outside the school over allegations of a whites-only private matric dance function as footage of the event emerged on social media and past pupils spoke up publicly about their experiences of marginalisation at the school. EFF provincial spokesperson Wandile Kasibe said the judgment was in line with the Constitution. “We wouldn’t expect a court of law where a judge would say a political party or any group would be banned from exercising their right to peacefully protest.”

Kasibe said the party would assess the situation at the school.

“We will assess what is happening … we cannot be complacent when it comes to this issue,” he said, adding that the party continued to call for the release of the WCED investigation into the function and allegations of racism.

Schäfer released a statement on the report, saying she found no evidence that people were excluded based on their race.

She said invitations were circulated to all matric classes, and there were no grounds to take action against teachers who attended the event.

Schäfer’s spokesperson Kerry Mauchline said they would consider any and all PAIA (Promotion of Access to Information Act) applications for the report.

“As of the update I received last week, the EFF had not submitted a PAIA request for it,” she said.

“We remain concerned about the negative impact of protest action on our schools and learners.

“We lost so much teaching and learning time this year, and will need every available school day next year for catching up.

“We urge political parties and other organisations to consider our children’s constitutional right to receive an education, rather than disrupting teaching and learning any further,” Mauchline said.

