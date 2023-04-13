Egyptian duo in court for murder of business partner

Cape Town - Two Egyptian nationals are expected in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in connection with the disappearance and subsequent murder of their former business partner. According to the police, the pair allegedly abducted and killed the victim, Saeed Mansour, who is also Egyptian, in Grabouw last month.

The accused pair, aged 33 and 34, made their first court appearance in the Grabouw Magistrate’s Court on Monday following their arrest last week in Grabouw and Queenstown respectively. The case was transferred to Mitchells Plain on Monday. Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie said preliminary investigation by an integrated team of detectives, suggests that the suspects visited Mansour on March 31 where they confronted him about a substantial amount of money he allegedly took without consent.

“They then forced him into their car and took off. “He was later reported as missing and a kidnapping case was initially opened. “Investigations into the disappearance took the investigation team first to Grabouw where they arrested one of the accused on April 4 and to Queenstown on April 7, where the second accused was arrested with the assistance of the local police.

“Both were detained at the Grabouw police holding cells,” he said. Potjie said upon interrogation, one of the accused co-operated and pointed out where the body of the deceased was buried and it was later exhumed from a man-made grave along Baden Powell Drive near Mitchells Plain. Chairperson of the Western Cape Community Policing Forum (CPF) board, Fransina Lukas called for courts to impose harsh sentences.

“We have been inundated by crime in the province, especially kidnappings and murder, including the disappearance of people. “The law should be stamped and affirmed in such heinous crimes. “We condemn it and call for the court to play its role in bringing justice,” she said.