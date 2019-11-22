The historic town of Wupperthal was devastated by a fire in the beginning of the year, which destroyed 53 homes, businesses and a school.
The money Holtzhausen raised will go to a charity partnered with the Moravian Church for the development and rebuilding of the town.
“My feet are sore but my heart is full. It was a privilege to have been given the chance to enjoy our wonderful nature while contributing to a community as special as Wupperthal.
“I think the trails that I started out on are the most beautiful in the whole world, and it is hard not to be overloaded by being so close to the greatness of it all.