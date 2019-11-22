Eight-day run raises over R100K to rebuild Wupperthal after fire devastation









PIETER Holtzhausen Cape Town – Pieter Holtzhausen, who embarked on an eight-day run from Stellenbosch to Wupperthal to raise money for the Cederberg town, has raised R100 542 – more than double his target. The historic town of Wupperthal was devastated by a fire in the beginning of the year, which destroyed 53 homes, businesses and a school. The money Holtzhausen raised will go to a charity partnered with the Moravian Church for the development and rebuilding of the town. “My feet are sore but my heart is full. It was a privilege to have been given the chance to enjoy our wonderful nature while contributing to a community as special as Wupperthal. “I think the trails that I started out on are the most beautiful in the whole world, and it is hard not to be overloaded by being so close to the greatness of it all.

“It became decidedly harder as I continued northward and things didn’t work out exactly according to plan. Finishing in the Cederberg felt like returning to my heartland. A homecoming,” Holtzhausen said.

CapeNature assisted Holtzhausen by granting him access through CapeNature reserves at various stops.

“I encountered pretty bad weather on day four. It involved quite a leap of faith to trust in my navigation skills, going out in the rain through thick clouds on the exposed ridge lines alone.

"Day five of my ascent into Grootwinterhoek involved some very dense vegetation that slowed me down significantly.

"Both these days were longer than 24 hours,” he said.

