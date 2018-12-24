File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A total of 39 people were arrested for drunk driving in the Western Cape at the weekend, with provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa saying that the authorities would continue their no-nonsense approach to road safety. Eight deaths were recorded this weekend and 590 fines issued to the value of R86 5750.

“We are in the silly season, people are having nice times already in the coastal towns, enjoying themselves. We don't have a problem with that; our problem starts when people get behind the steering wheel under the influence,” Africa said.

“Don't mix alcohol with the roads, our message is clear: we will arrest you.”

Last week, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said 767 deaths had been recorded between December 1-18, a 16% increase from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, 3 032 vehicles were stopped and 1 258 people tested for alcohol consumption in the Western Cape.

The highest reading recorded was in Caledon at 1.20mg/1 000ml, five times over the legal limit.

Africa advised drivers: “Don't drive when you are tired. Make sure you are well rested and stop every 200km between long-distance destinations. Do not use your cellphone while driving, it can cost you your life and the lives of others.”

Over the long weekend of Reconciliation Day, 81 people died in road accidents.

As part of the Western Cape Police Safer Festive Season programme, most areas were also saturated with operations starting on Thursday evening, continuing into yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the raids, roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and operations saw 13 firearms seized, 354 rounds of ammunition, 129 dangerous weapons, 1 353 mandrax tablets, 51 grams of heroin, 219 grams of cocaine, 14kg of dagga, 1.8kg of tik and 29898 litres of liquor from unlicensed shebeens.