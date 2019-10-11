Cape Town – Not long after a truck carrying cargo worth R2.6 million was hijacked yesterday at around 4am close to Cape Town International Airport, eight suspects were apprehended.
"The tracking device of the truck led police to a location in Bellville South, where the truck was discovered without the two shipping containers," Westernn Cape police spokesperson Lieutnent-Colonel Andre Traut said on Friday.
"Further investigation and the use of tracking technology resulted in a search operation by K9 Unit and Kraaifontein SAPS members on a farm in Klapmuts, where the cargo comprising electronic devices estimated at R2.6 million were recovered.
"Eight suspects who made an attempt to evade arrest were apprehended. Three vehicles were also confiscated.
"The circumstances surrounding the hijacking are still under investigation and the two empty shipping containers are still being sought. The suspects are due to make their court appearances on Monday."