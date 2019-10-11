Eight held over R2.6m truck hijacking near Cape Town airport









Picture: Pixabay Cape Town – Not long after a truck carrying cargo worth R2.6 million was hijacked yesterday at around 4am close to Cape Town International Airport, eight suspects were apprehended. "The tracking device of the truck led police to a location in Bellville South, where the truck was discovered without the two shipping containers," Westernn Cape police spokesperson Lieutnent-Colonel Andre Traut said on Friday. "Further investigation and the use of tracking technology resulted in a search operation by K9 Unit and Kraaifontein SAPS members on a farm in Klapmuts, where the cargo comprising electronic devices estimated at R2.6 million were recovered. "Eight suspects who made an attempt to evade arrest were apprehended. Three vehicles were also confiscated. "The circumstances surrounding the hijacking are still under investigation and the two empty shipping containers are still being sought. The suspects are due to make their court appearances on Monday."

Yesterday afternoon, Western Cape Flying Squad officers arrested six suspects for the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

"The officer had reacted to a tip-off about a firearm at a Mfuleni residence and conducted a search. The suspects – aged 21, 24, 24, 29, 29 and 48 – were arrested and a 9mm pistol was confiscated," Traut said.

They are expected to make a court appearance in Blue Downs on Monday.

In an unrelated matter, Flying Squad officers followed up information about a robbery of a cigarette delivery vehicle yesterday afternoon in Kleinvlei, police said.

Two of the vehicles used in the robbery were pursued and pulled over in Nyanga. Three suspects – aged 24, 25 and 29 – were found in possession of the stolen cigarettes and cash.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a fourth suspect, aged 35, who was in possession of a third vehicle also used in the robbery.

