Cape Town – Metrorail will be adding eight new train sets to its existing fleet in the Western Cape over the next two months, with 20 new trains earmarked by the end of next year and 35 by the end of 2021.
Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said on Wednesday two train sets, which enhance visible policing on board, were already undergoing trial operations.
"Train operating and technical crews are being trained to operate and maintain the new fleet, depot and infrastructure technology upgrades under way (resignalling programme average 84% complete for the entire Prasa Western Cape network) and nerve centre completed," Scott said.
Western Cape regional manager Richard Walker told EWN: "We've identified the Cape Flats corridor as the corridor where we will first introduce these new train sets.
"Together with the two we already have, over the next two months we're bringing down a further eight more. The approval has already been given by the Rail Safety Regulator to transport those trains down.