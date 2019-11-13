Eight new, safer train sets to boost Western Cape Metrorail service









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Metrorail will be adding eight new train sets to its existing fleet in the Western Cape over the next two months, with 20 new trains earmarked by the end of next year and 35 by the end of 2021. Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said on Wednesday two train sets, which enhance visible policing on board, were already undergoing trial operations. "Train operating and technical crews are being trained to operate and maintain the new fleet, depot and infrastructure technology upgrades under way (resignalling programme average 84% complete for the entire Prasa Western Cape network) and nerve centre completed," Scott said. Western Cape regional manager Richard Walker told EWN: "We've identified the Cape Flats corridor as the corridor where we will first introduce these new train sets. "Together with the two we already have, over the next two months we're bringing down a further eight more. The approval has already been given by the Rail Safety Regulator to transport those trains down.

"This is state-owned assets and with the challenges we've been having with our infrastructure in terms of damage and vandalism, we are going to deploy with a very tactful and strategic plan to ensure that we have adequate security on board.

"The feature of the train lends itself to better visible policing on board as well."

Scott added: "High frequency of on-board and system vandalism as well as technology obsolescence remain challenging, but any usable fleet will be redeployed to other corridors once the new fleet operates on the designated corridor."

"A mixed fleet will operate for at least 10-15 years as new trains are phased in and the oldest units are scrapped."

Twelve months after the introduction of the Western Cape’s Rail Enforcement Unit, funded by Prasa, the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town, officers have responded to 258 incidents, which resulted in 347 arrests.

Of the 186 cases presented to court, bail was denied in every case, with 27 successful convictions secured. Damages for the 12 months amounted to R134.1 million.

However, only two people have been arrested and no one has been convicted for torching train carriages in the Western Cape in the last 10 years.

The Gibela Rail Transport Consortium is to deliver 600 new trains (3 600 cars) to Prasa in a R59 billion deal signed in 2014. This deal forms part of a 20-year, R172 billion programme to improve the Metrorail service countrywide.

