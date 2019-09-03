Fire and Rescue teams responded to a truck set a light at the Du Toitskloof tunnel in Paarl yesterday. Photo: Facebook / Drakenstein Farm Watch

Cape Town – Eight trucks were impounded for obstructing the free flow of traffic during yesterday morning's peak hour, leaving commuters frustrated, as a national truck driver protest kicked off. Trade unions have distanced themselves from the strike, which affected parts of the N2 and N7, Piekenierskloof and Du Toitskloof passes.

Truck drivers had last week received a notice shared on social media calling for a nationwide strike and posted it in truck stops across the country.

SA Long Distance Truckers social media platform administrator, Doreen van Rooyen, said that the message about the strike was shared on various social media pages and at truck stops.

The post, which was not attributed to any trade union or organisation, demanded no movement from heavy duty or long distance trucks, and no foreign trucks on South African roads.

Their grievances included the employment of foreign nationals by local companies, exploitation and salaries. Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said a truck blocking traffic, on Saxdown Road at the Stellenbosch Arterial, had to be towed away, while members of the police’s flying squad monitored the N2 at Baden Powell, where trucks were blocking the road and would have been set on fire.

South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) spokesperson Zanele Sabela: “No trade union or organisation within the National Bargaining Council for Road Freight and Logistics Industry called for the strike.

“Whoever was behind the strike has not come forward and taken responsibility,” Sabela: added.

Provincial Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the department has since been in constant contact with the police intelligence division, to address allegations leading to yesterday’s strike action.

“We understand the frustration but the inconvenience on other road users, which causes major delays, will not be tolerated.

‘‘Road safety remains a priority and our provincial traffic police are monitoring the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Drakenstein Farm Watch (DFW) responded to Du Toits- kloof tunnel, in Paarl, yesterday where a truck was set alight.

DFW chief executive Daan van Leeuwen Boomkamp said: “The truck driver was apparently stopped by a barricade of stones on the road and he fled the scene, but the truck was possibly set alight afterwards.

“The joint efforts of the various firefighting entities, including Tollgate fire, Paarl fire and DFW fire, extinguished the blaze but could not save the truck.

“Police are investigating the events which led to the fire.”

Drakenstein Municipality Community Services executive director, Gerald Esau, said the incident was not related to any strike.

Cape Times