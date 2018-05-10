The murder investigation into the deaths of human rights activist Rosalie Bloch, 84, and her husband Aubrey Jackson, 94, whose bodies were discovered by her youngest son in their Rosebank home near Mowbray, has been escalated to a provincial level.

Bloch, the mother of education expert and anti-apartheid activist Graeme Bloch, who is married to fellow Struggle veteran Cheryl Carolus, were discovered by Sean Bloch on Saturday, after he was unable to contact his parents for more than a day. He went to their house, where he found them.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said that the matter has been escalated to provincial detectives for further investigation.

“All evidence has been transferred to our provincial detectives and all relevant information pertaining to the case.

‘‘Our detectives are working around the clock in an effort to find the perpetrators to solve the case.

“No arrest has been made as yet,” said Van Wyk.

Mowbray Community Policing Forum chairperson Jonathan Hobday said there had been some anxiety following the incident, considering how close the victims’ home was to their local police station.

“Police were thorough; their forensic team extensively went through the home at the weekend following the gruesome discovery.

“My understanding is that the matter has been escalated to the provincial level, perhaps because of the standing of the victims or their family members,” said Hobday.

He said neighbours of the couple had come forward with surveillance footage and information that may help the investigation.

Hobday urged other members of the public with information to assist.

Sean said police have kept the family informed of their ongoing investigation.

“Our family at this time can only commend the police for their professionalism and for keeping us informed during their investigation.

“We know that there is surveillance material in possession of the police and we will comply with the police during their investigation,” he said.

Graeme, who is wheelchair-bound after being diagnosed with supranuclear palsy, was doing well but was unable to communicate in his condition.

The memorial service for the public will be held at the Baxter Theatre on Thursday at 11am

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can contact Crime Stop at 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.