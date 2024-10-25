Elderly people sleeping outside Sassa offices as backlog escalates

Despite people sleeping outside some South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) branches, they are allegedly still being turned back home with no assistance. This as the agency in the Western Cape is dealing with a backlog in disability grant applications.

Among those who have been impacted is 60-year-old Faku Thahla from Old Crossroads, who said he has been making attempts to apply for a disability grant for his child who is mentally challenged. “The first time I was turned away the queue was very long. In any case, lines are always long there because the facility caters for a number of areas on Tuesday including Samora, Marikana so people are often sent back home. Wednesday only the Philippi area is assisted and sometimes all people are helped even way before closing time. We decided with other people that we’ll try to beat the system and sleep there on Monday. However, this Tuesday was the fourth time being sent back home without any assistance despite sleeping there all those Mondays.

“Sometimes not even one person in our line of trying to make an application is helped because there is already a backlog on the other side. We are old and have sicknesses, it is also not safe but we have no choice. The lines for applications are out of control. They either need to deploy more staff or have an extra day for the applications and submissions of applications. Their current system is just not working. I don't know why they don’t see that,” said Thahla. He pleaded for urgent intervention at the Crossroads branch and highlighted the transport costs incurred by individuals who are repeatedly turned away. DA Social Development spokesperson Wendy Kaizer-Philander also expressed shock at the similar conditions at the Bellville Sassa office where individuals have resorted to sleeping at the offices due to ongoing delays and inefficiencies in service delivery.

She indicated they will be approaching the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). “During the oversight visit, beneficiaries shared serious concerns of (returning) to the office for three weeks, still without assistance. Vulnerable people are exposed to harsh weather and criminal risks while sleeping outside. Senior officials are rarely seen addressing the situation or providing any oversight. There is a pressing need for online services to reduce the backlog.

“People are becoming ill while waiting, with one disability grant applicant having a seizure while we were present. There are no ablution facilities on-site, forcing people to pay for access nearby. This is particularly difficult for elderly and disabled individuals,” said Kaizer-Philander. According to Sassa spokesperson Shivani Wahab, the Western Cape region has processed the highest number of disability grant applications in the country for the past three months. She said the demand in respect of disability grant applications remained significantly high in the province.

“As a result, Sassa offices in the Metro have a high influx of clients. Control measures at all Sassa contact points are in place to ensure that all clients are duly assisted. Sassa has implemented grant type days that prioritise Old Age Grant clients (Mondays) and Disability Grant clients (Tuesdays and Wednesdays). An appointment system is also in place to ensure that clients who cannot be immediately assisted, are provided with scheduled appointments for Fridays,” said Wahab. She also said work was in progress for the introduction of an online application system for all social grants. “For disability grant clients, Sassa has implemented an online booking system for medical assessments to ensure that the application process is simplified. Clients have been sensitised on the perils of sleeping over at contact points for assistance and choose to still sleep over.