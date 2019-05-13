Blind and visually impaired citizens did not have a free and fair 2019 elections because the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) had failed to produce enough braille ballot papers at voting stations. This is according to equality and rights advocacy group Blind SA, which had 36 volunteer observers visiting over 200 voting stations.

Blind SA said it had produced the universal ballot template (UBT), the election fact sheets, instructions to use the UBT, and the national and provincial lists of political parties in braille for the IEC.

The chairperson of the advocacy and information committee of Blind SA , Andre Vosloo, said: “Blind SA used its resources to create awareness and access to information.

“It seems a great deal more advocacy and awareness will need to be invested to ensure that blind and partially sighted voters do not suffer a similar fate at the next elections.”

Blind SA said the IEC did circulate a few of the braille lists to the Blind People’s Organisation and IEC offices last week, but staff were not sufficiently trained at voting stations.

There were also not enough braille lists, they said.

IEC media liaison Trevor Davids said Blind SA’s concerns had been forwarded to the IEC’s manager for outreach at its national office.

“Blind SA is one of our partners in our outreach programme, which deals with visually impaired citizens.

“They were part of the development and awareness campaign for the UBT, and as such, our outreach management will engage with their management directly,” Davids said.

The UBTs were available at some voting stations, but in Alberton in Ekurhuleni, voting stations did not have the national UBT, as only the Gauteng UBT was available.

CAPE TIMES