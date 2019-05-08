Picture: Themba Hadebe/AP/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Here are some of the dos and don’ts as voters set out for the polling stations. Dos:

Respect other voters and election and party officials.

Feel free to show your party support by wearing party T-shirts and other regalia with party slogans.

Mark each ballot paper once and make sure that your mark makes your intention clear.

Make sure your ballot papers have been stamped by our officials before putting your marked ballots in the ballot box, or else they won’t be counted.

Don’ts

No person may produce a photographic image of a marked ballot. This is a criminal offence.

No visuals are allowed inside the boundaries of a voting station without the permission of the affected voter and the presiding officer.

No visuals are allowed where the secrecy of a voter’s ballot may be compromised.

Bribe or influence an official of the Electoral Commission while they are doing their duty.

Misinform the Electoral Commission when you are asked to provide a statement.

Publish false information about the elections that may disrupt, prevent or influence election results.

Publish false information that may create anger or fear and could change election results.

Give information about voting or the counting of votes if you are not allowed to.

Interfere with any voting material.

Make, produce or supply election materials when by law you are not allowed to.

Do not remove, hide or destroy election materials when by law you are not allowed to.

Prevent the Electoral Commission from doing its duties in running the election.

Try to harm the honesty and dignity of the Electoral Commission.





CAPE TIMES