Photo: Supplied / Western Cape Metrorail

Cape Town – Metrorail has confirmed that an electrical malfunction at Bellville train station impacted the service on the Northern and Central lines significantly on Thursday. Western Cape Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said that they are working hard to restore overhead power in the affected areas.

She said the service to Lavistown has temporarily been suspended. Train operations have been amended to provide mobility in sections of the network that were unaffected by the resultant power outage.

Shuttle services are available between Wellington and Kraaifontein; Parow and Cape Town; Muldersvlei and Kuils River; as well as Strand and Kuils River.

"The damage extends to several points machines, wiring inside the relay room and overhead catenary wires," said Scott.