Cape Town - Minister of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa’s executive statement that was scheduled for delivery in the National Assembly on Thursday has been postponed at his request. Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the scheduling of the executive statement had followed Ramokgopa’s letter to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngqakula requesting permission to address the House.

Ramokgopa was to have focused on the crippling economic impact of load shedding, the performance of the installed Eskom capacity, and the transversal interventions to the national energy crisis. However, responding to written parliamentary questions earlier this week, Ramokgopa said the government was implementing the energy action plan to improve the supply of electricity. “The executive statement by the Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, which was scheduled for delivery in the National Assembly on Thursday, is postponed at the request of the Minister,” Mothapo said.

Ramokgopa also said his ministry continued to work with energy intensive users, the renewable energy sector, Eskom, and other stakeholders across the energy value chain to ensure that beyond the immediate crisis, in the medium to long term, energy security was restored by increasing production in line with the energy-mix profile set out in the Integrated Resource Plan. There was also the strengthening and expansion of the national transmission infrastructure as codified in the Transmission Development Plan. Ramokgopa said the systems operator, located at National Control Centre, actively managed daily production capacity against demand to ensure a reserve margin was maintained, and utilise load shedding and load reduction as instruments to maintain the integrity and safety of the national grid.