Electricity official recovering in hospital after being shot

Cape Town - A senior superintendent from the City of Cape Town’s Electricity Generation and Distribution Department, who was shot while on the way home from work at the Gugulethu Depot, is recuperating in hospital. Mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, condemned the incident on Friday and called on residents to assist with reporting any and all suspicious behaviour.

“The official, who was shot in the arm and stomach, is in a serious condition, recuperating in hospital. We wish him a speedy recovery,” she said. “We absolutely condemn these acts and are committed to putting an end to this shameful criminality. Cape Town cannot be a city where the lives of the very officials who are providing essential services to its residents are at risk. We will always do our utmost to provide services but not at the expense of our service delivery teams. “In addition, criminality of any sort has a direct impact on law-abiding customers who might suffer supply loss as a result. These illegal actions directly impact service delivery to residents, and help is needed from residents across Cape Town to stop the scourge,” said Van Reenen.

The City is offering a R5000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest, confiscation of stolen or illegal goods or the handing in of illegal or stolen goods. This reward is also applicable to information leading to the arrest of people vandalising, damaging or stealing electricity infrastructure or installing illegal connections. Report damage to municipal electrical infrastructure: SMS: 31220 Email: [email protected] Anonymous tip-offs are welcome: Residents can report crime and by-law offences anonymously, 24 hours a day, on 0800 1100 77.