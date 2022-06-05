Electricity surge burns microphones in NCOP Chamber

Cape Town - An electricity surge due to load shedding has been blamed for the burnt microphones in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and as one of the reasons not to use the chamber for plenary sessions since the January fire. This emerged when the joint standing committee on financial management of Parliament was briefed about the institution’s affairs on Friday.

During the meeting, MPs pushed for physical meetings to be held to ensure effective oversight over the government. The NCOP was waterlogged when water sprinklers were activated when the fire broke out in the parliamentary precinct earlier this year. DA MP Tim Brauseth said the NCOP was minimally damaged during the fire that razed the Old and New Assembly buildings.

“It was really some water issue. It has not opened,” Brauteseth said. “NCOP has not been destroyed,” he said before asking what stopped them from meeting in-person during the committee meetings. ANC MP Bheki Radebe asked about viable options that were considered during an assessment report on fire damage from Coega Development Corporation.

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube said there seemed to be no budget to make venues hybrid-applicable so that they could have in-person meetings. “What are some budget allocations Parliament set aside for alternative venues? It does not seem to be factored in the current budget,” Gwarube said. EFF MP Nazier Paulsen noted that since the burning of Parliament, one section was barely damaged other than being water-logged.

He also said leaders of political parties had proposed in a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula that the committees should meet physically because there are venues. The MPs heard that the budget was augmented and R40 million was approved due to the fire disaster, and that there were discussions with the National Treasury to foot the repairs bill. Acting Secretary to Parliament Baby Tyawa said there were meeting rooms, but they were not suitable for hybrid meetings.

However, Tyawa said the NCOP was clean and ready for use. “We were disappointed to find that some microphones burnt, and the ICT and facilities management realised that because of load shedding, there has been an electricity surge that burnt some of the instruments,” she said. Tyawa also noted that the parliamentary buildings were quite old and modernising and wiring would need to take out all of the NCOP connectivity.

“We have put some plans in place to repair and replace as far as we can. This also talks to the need to put together a budget of proper capital on ICT,” Tyawa said. “Instead of doing patch work like we did, there is a whole plan to really implement modernisation and modernise as far as we can. Of course, the heritage matters will stand in our way,” she said. Regarding alternative venues, Secretary to National Assembly Masibulele Xaso said they were focusing on an option of a “modular structure” after halls at parliamentary villages and a marquee were found to be suitable for various reasons.

“We have got preliminary costs and the decision was that we need to get experts to assess the cost we received and also assess the designs that were given,” Xaso said. He said a potential service provider has indicated that it could take four and half months up to 13 months, to erect the “modular structure. “The procurement process has been initiated for a team of engineering experts. That process will be finalised in June,” he said.

“We would want, if there is approval, for us to commence with construction before the end of the year,” Xaso said, adding that the “modular structure” would be completed sometime next year. But, Brauteseth said being in a room with members of the executive or officials was 100% effective in terms of oversight because it allowed proper engagement and post-meeting interactions. Tyawa said they would provide information on the capacity of rooms that could be used.