Elephant seal seeking to moult harassed by onlookers in Hout Bay

Cape Town – Ocean activists have raised an alarm after crowds were spotted harassing a male southern elephant seal that ended up in Hout Bay at the weekend.

A scientist and developer of the Seafari App, Alex Vogel, said the animal was spotted ashore on Saturday after being seen at the V&A Waterfront, Sea Point and Noordhoek a few days earlier.

The seal was looking for a place to moult, to shed old skin, which would take about a month, Vogel explained.

“Unfortunately, the Hout Bay harbour seal feeders started harassing it almost immediately by throwing pieces of fish at it, hoping it would react. Local children were seen throwing stones at it. On Sunday afternoon, the seal again moved to the beach where it was again harassed by members of the public.

“We are hoping it moves to a quiet beach in Cape Point, but it might be too late for it and it needs to start moulting. As it is a ‘catastrophic’ moult it needs an area where it can stay continuously,” Vogel said.