Eleven injured as motorist drives vehicle into group of children

CAPE TOWN – A number of children were injured when a motorist allegedly drove into them in Eerste River on Monday. Spokesperson Deanna February said Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an incident involving eleven children about 12.47pm in Corntail Street, Electric City.

“The call was reported to the call taker as a light motor vehicle which drove into minors,” February said. “Four EMS vehicles were dispatched and two males and one female who sustained minor injuries were transported to Eerste River Hospital, two females and one male who sustained minor injuries were transported to Delft Community Health Centre (CHC) and five males who sustained minor injuries as well were transported to Kleinvlei CHC,” February said. Over the weekend, EMS officials responded to a total of 5 095 incidents in the province of which 27 were suspected Covid-19 related incidents.

There were 114 incidents in red zone areas and 121 transport-related incidents and one search and rescue incident in the Cape Winelands District at Breede Valley Farmland. The top incident types for the past weekend included non-cardiac pain, weapon assault and respiratory complaints. Emergency services responded to 250 reports of physical assault.