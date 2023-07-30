Eleven suspects to appear in court over kidnapping of Kuils River businessman

The police have made a breakthrough, arresting 11 people less than a week after the kidnapping of a Kuils River businessman who was rescued in Delft at the weekend. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the efforts of a multidisciplinary anti-kidnapping task team yielded positive results.

“On July 26, a business robbery was perpetrated at a supermarket in Kuils River, where the suspects took cigarettes, smoking equipment, a substantial amount of cash and kidnapped a 34-year-old businessman. “Upon the reporting of the crime, the multidisciplinary team sprang into action and an investigation commenced. All available leads were followed up, which led to the arrest of 10 suspects. “Further investigation into the matter led the multidisciplinary team to an address in Tamarisk Street, Delft, where they found the 34-year-old hostage, rescued him and a suspect subsequently arrested.

“As the investigation into the crime unfolded, a further 10 suspects were apprehended,” said Potelwa. The suspects are aged between 22 and 43 years and will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s court on Monday. “The efforts of the team comprising the Hawks investigators, Special Task Force members, Provincial Organised Crime detectives, hostage negotiators, Crime Intelligence and the City of Cape Town are commended by the management of the SAPS in the Western Cape as the team’s efforts are gaining momentum in dealing with kidnappings,” said Potelwa.