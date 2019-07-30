The Ellen Pakkies movie will be screened for youth in Montagu, with an appearance from Ellen Pakkies herself. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – At an upcoming rally in Montagu against school bullying and drug addiction, Ellen: The Ellen Pakkies Story, the Ellen Pakkies movie, will be screened, with an appearance from Ellen Pakkies herself. Pakkies, the Lavender Hill mom who in 2007 strangled her drug-addicted son Adam to death in his tiny shack at the back of her home, will be the keynote speaker at the “1000 Women 1 Voice” event.

The 1000 Women 1 Voice non-profit organisation works to eradicate domestic violence.

It also creates awareness, arranges safe spaces for women and mobilises resources to amplify the voices of women and girls.

On August 7, in association with Rescue Among Many (Ram), the organisation will host a screening of the biographical film at the Civic Hall, in William Thys Avenue, Montagu.

After standing trial, Pakkies was acquitted of murder and received a three-year suspended sentence and community service, during which time she became a community worker, leading the fight against the tik scourge.

As part of the 1000 Women 1 Voice objectives of amplifying the voice in rural communities, Ram and 1000 Women will warn youth against the problem of tik, and share the anti- bullying campaign and hope to encourage teachers to use the toolkit to discuss bullying in schools.

Ellen: The Ellen Pakkies Story delves into the psyche of a family destroyed by drugs, in one of the most dangerous local communities.

It went on to receive several accolades - including three awards at the kykNET Silwerskerm Film Festival for best actress, best actor and best screenplay.

The 1000 Women Trust and Ram support the Women’s Shelters in the Western Cape and provide food and goods in kind. To support the women’s shelter project contact [email protected]

Toolkits and documents are available on www.bullying.co.za or contact [email protected] for information, or to book a free session for parents and teachers.