The Goodwood Magistrate's Court was filled with Anti-Gang Unit members on Friday. Photo: Facebook / SABC

Cape Town – Two alleged gang members have appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday in connection with the death of four people, including three children. A 19-year-old man – with alleged gang affiliations – and the children, aged between 10 and 12, were gunned down in a dwelling in Clarke Estate in Elsies River late on Tuesday night.

The two mothers, aged 30 and 33, of the three children who were killed have been placed in protective custody as police fear for their lives, the Daily Voice reported. They were discharged from hospital on Thursday and immediately taken to a place of safety.

The accused, 31-year-old Rowan Stuurman and 36-year-old Peter Nokewes, face four charges of murder and two of attempted murder. The State says more charges could be added before next week, the SABC reported.

Three suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting. It’s not yet clear when the third suspect will appear.

The Goodwood Magistrate's Court was filled with Anti-Gang Unit members.

EWN reported that Stuurman seemed confused and out of sorts while standing in the dock. After the case was postponed, he burst into tears, shouting: “It wasn’t me. I didn’t kill those children.”

Nokewes told the court the real killers were still out there walking the streets of Clarke’s Estate.

The matter has been postponed to next week for bail information.

Clarke Estate residents alleged the accused's mission was to eliminate an alleged Disciple’s gang member, Venito Africa, alias CJ, 19, who died in the attack, the Cape Argus reported.

A witness, also an alleged gangster out on parole and who survived by hiding under beds, identified the suspects.

The pupils who died were Adriaan Junior “AJ” Alexander, 12, who was in Grade 4 at Holy Trinity Primary, and sister and brother Toslin Samuels, 9, and Malcolm Samuels, 12, who family members said were shot execution-style in the head.

Toslin, MJ and Adrian were watching television in the front room while CJ slept on a bed. They were all shot in the head and face.

The women, who were in bed in the back room, were wounded in the back and thighs.