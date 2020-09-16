Emaan Solomons murder accused linked to gangs

Cape Town - The case against the two men accused of murdering 7-year-old Emaan Solomons of Ocean View, has been postponed to February next year. Accused Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks appeared at the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Emaan was shot in the chest and hand in an alleged gang crossfire while she was playing in her yard in Libra Street in February. She succumbed to her wounds at False Bay Hospital. Basson and Fredericks applied for bail which National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said they were “vehemently opposing”.

“The accused charged in the matter of Emaan that was scheduled for bail (yesterday) morning, has been postponed to February 23, 2021 for the defence to address the court. It is not true that the accused have been denied bail,” Ntabazalila said.

According to an affidavit opposing bail, submitted by investigating officer Sebranheim Meintjies yesterday, both accused were linked to the Junky Funk Kids (JFK) gang which has a stronghold in the Ocean View area.

Meintjies said they were opposing bail as the accused have gang affiliations which “is causing havoc with their gruesome criminal conduct in the area”.

“As a result of their criminal conduct, community members are forced to live as if they are locked in prison in their own houses and community,” the affidavit read.

An online petition opposing bail had also gained more than 1150 signatures.

Cape Times