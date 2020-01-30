Embassy chaos, protective mask worries for South Africans in coronavirus-hit China









Family awaiting their loved ones, who flew in from Hong Kong, at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – South Africans working and living in China under threat from the coronavirus have many challenges to contend with, among others, chaos at the South African embassy in China due to the absence of the ambassador; the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) telling them to just hang in there; payment and job prospect uncertainty; and a difficulty in obtaining a protective mask, which have been sold out in certain areas. DA Abroad said "while officials at the embassy are trying to hold the fort, the lack of an ambassador's presence or leadership from South Africa is hampering any rescue or evacuation assistance". The coronavirus outbreak is not only affecting the job prospects of English teachers in China, but also those who were meant to fly out after securing a job. Xoliswa Bahle posted on the Facebook group South Africans Living in China: "Not that it helps the matter, but let's see by the raise of hands those who were supposed to leave for China from tomorrow. Let's console one another." Concerned by the South African government's inaction, Freddy Khoza posted: "What is really bothering me is the silence of the South African government with relation to its citizens in Wuhan.

"What bothers me more is our silence here on social media. I think all those who are in China know the severity of the case in Wuhan.

"Let's start speaking out more. Let's urge Dirco to evacuate its citizens in Wuhan. Imagine if it were you."

Natalie Nel posted in reply: "If evacuated, strict quarantine measures will have to be in place. I know a lot of people feel this way, too. Unknowingly transmitting the virus to someone with a weakened immune system or an older relative is not far fetched.

"You can have no symptoms and still spread it. Be safe and take precautions if you do come back to SA.

"My heart aches for those stuck in Wuhan. I'm not a monster. I can imagine it must be awful and frustrating, too.

"But I don't think SA is geared to tackle this, especially if you're not showing symptoms."

A concerned Annelize Meyer posted: "I am so isolated but I am in Pingshan District Shenzhen. I only go out to buy wine … People here run duck and dive when the they see me.

"I had to beg a Chinese person to help me to get a mask, which I ordered on Boapals. The company I work for at least have my details and send messages from time to time."

Ashley Visser highlighted the financial impact on some English teachers in China, suggesting that South Africans pursue other working alternatives.

"I strongly suggest getting alternative plans for your life in SA for as long as this awful season is taking place in China. Please consider the reality of schools being closed.

"Many schools are now operating through online teaching. But many other schools are completely closed for now. And will be until the government gives further notice.

"Every day teachers are telling me the negative financial impact this has on them. Some schools are not paying teachers for as long as the schools are closed.

"Many schools can't even think of new teachers. The plans and directions all schools had planned are thrown aside for this season now."

Annelize Meyer praised the Chinese for their response: "You see that is why I love China. Someone just knocked on my door to check if I am okay. I could not talk to him but he made a tick on a piece of paper."

Cape Times