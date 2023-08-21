Emergency Medical Services officials arrested over alleged fraudulent qualifications

Six Emergency Medical Services officials are expected in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to face charges including fraud and forgery after they allegedly submitted fraudulent matric certificates. Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the East London-based Serious Corruption Investigation of the Hawks arrested the EMS officials, aged between 42 and 54, for alleged fraud, forgery and uttering on Monday.

“On December 10, 2014, the Eastern Cape Department of Health advertised 730 positions for Emergency Medical Care Services officers in all eight districts of the Eastern Cape province. “The requirements for the positions were inter alia Grade 12 or equivalent certificate. The six officials applied, were shortlisted, interviewed and employed. They started on their positions on April 8, 2015,” Mhlakuvana said. However, on March 24, 2022, the officials were requested to submit their original certificates, they they allegedly failed to do.

“The department embarked on verification of qualification where their Grade 12 certificates were declared fraudulent and the matter was referred to the Hawks for investigation,” Mhlakuvana said. The investigation further revealed that the Department of Health was prejudiced to the tune of more than R7.9 million. “The six will make their first court appearance in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on August 22,” Mhlakuvana said.