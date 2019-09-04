Dr Tracy Dicks performed an emergency procedure to remove the carabiner from 'Django'. Dicks estimated Blackie had suffered for at least six months. Photo: Pexels

Cape Town – With a new lease on life, a rescued six-year-old collie cross was renamed “Django: The Unchained”, after the Tears Welfare Clinic helped heal a hole in his neck from a deeply pierced carabiner clip that had fastened his chain to his neck. The clinic had been alerted to Django’s predicament when a boy asked his neighbour why his best friend, his guard dog Blackie, was bleeding.

The neighbour called the clinic and told them there was an injured dog in urgent need of medical assistance.

The mobile clinic arrived at the boy’s house in Vrygrond and found Blackie’s neck had been deeply pierced by the carabiner.

His neck was bleeding and there had been a strong odour. The clinic’s staff removed the chain and rushed the dog to a veterinarian.

Blackie was seen to immediately, and Dr Tracy Dicks performed an emergency procedure to remove the carabiner. Dicks estimated Blackie had suffered for at least six months.

The mobile clinic staff and operational manager, Mandy Store, returned to the boy's home to educate him and his family on how to properly chain a dog.

The clinic said using a short chain deprived the animal of its natural right to freedom of movement, and caused mental and physical strain.

“If it is absolutely necessary to restrain your dog for a valid reason, the only acceptable method is a running chain. A properly set-up running chain allows the dog regular exercise, access to food, water and shelter,” Store said.

