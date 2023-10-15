Eminent TB scientist inducted as a Fellow of prestigious Royal Society in South Africa

Leading TB expert and eminent research scientist, Professor Kogie Naidoo, has been inducted as a Fellow of the prestigious Royal Society in South Africa for her seminal research over three decades in TB-HIV co-infection and multi-drug-resistant TB. Naidoo was inducted at an event in Cape Town on Saturday.

She is among South Africa’s highly accomplished medical scientists playing a leading role in tuberculosis research, the leading cause of death in people living with HIV (PLWH), and has made significant contributions to the global understanding on TB-HIV treatment integration. The Royal Society of South Africa made the announcement following “rigorous consideration by the Society’s Adjudication Committee” and approval by the Council and current RSSAf Fellows. Naidoo, Deputy Director and leads the HIV-TB treatment programme at the Centre for the AIDS Programme in South Africa (CAPRISA), said she was “honoured and deeply humbled by the recognition”. “My passion is to save lives through medical research; and change the lives of vulnerable, marginalised populations who are most affected by tuberculosis, multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, and HIV,” Naidoo said.