Eminent TB scientist inducted as a Fellow of prestigious Royal Society in South Africa

Leading TB expert and eminent research scientist, Professor Kogie Naidoo, has been inducted as a Fellow of the prestigious Royal Society in South Africa for her seminal research over three decades in TB-HIV co-infection and multi-drug-resistant TB.
Naidoo was inducted at an event in Cape Town on Saturday.
She is among South Africa’s highly accomplished medical scientists playing a leading role in tuberculosis research, the leading cause of death in people living with HIV (PLWH), and has made significant contributions to the global understanding on TB-HIV treatment integration. The Royal Society of South Africa made the announcement following “rigorous consideration by the Society’s Adjudication Committee” and approval by the Council and current RSSAf Fellows.
Naidoo, Deputy Director and leads the HIV-TB treatment programme at the Centre for the AIDS Programme in South Africa (CAPRISA), said she was “honoured and deeply humbled by the recognition”.
“My passion is to save lives through medical research; and change the lives of vulnerable, marginalised populations who are most affected by tuberculosis, multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, and HIV,” Naidoo said.
Born in Durban, she obtained her MBChB and PhD at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where she is an is an honorary associate Professor in the College of Health Sciences and was among the first to implement public antiretroviral therapy (ART) services for people living with HIV over 25 years ago.
Together with her colleagues, her research showed that starting antiretroviral treatment (ART) at the same time as tuberculosis treatment resulted in 56% lower death rate, saving lives of patients with HIV-TB co-infection. This work led to the WHO advice that co-treatment would now be the standard- of-care for people living with both HIV and TB.
